Twitter to “expand” the political ads it allows on its platform

Twitter’s revenue problems are well-documented; the social media giant needs to sort out things as fast as it can. On Tuesday, Twitter announced that it is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on its platform in the next couple of weeks. Twitter’s new move is coming almost four years since it banned all political advertising.

For now, no one seems to know what exactly Twitter plans to change in terms of its new policies besides what it mentioned in the tweet. The return of political ads, however, would definitely have a major effect on Twitter considering the fact that the US presidential election comes up next year. We will probably get to find out more in the days, perhaps, weeks ahead.

We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics. Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 3, 2023

Twitter also announced that is “relaxing” its policies for “cause-based” ads in the US. According to Twitter, “cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics.” What we do not know for now is if Twitter would relax the rules in countries outside the US.

October was a tough month for Musk and Twitter, with some major advertisers pausing their ads until things get clearer. General Motors announced it would temporarily paused paid ads on Twitter.

“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership,” the company said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”

How long this would last is anyone’s guess, but what we do know for now is that we may not be seeing any paid ads from GM soon. However, the thought of losing Apple’s millions would have been too much an issue for Musk, who will now breathe easy after meeting with Tim Cook.

