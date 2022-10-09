Twitter to dissuade users sharing screenshots of tweets outside of its app with a new prompt

Share the joy

Twitter is working on a new prompt that pops up when you go to screenshot a tweet. The prompt, according to Jane Manchun Wong, will ask you either to share in the app, or share a link to the tweet instead.

According to a screenshot posted by Jane, Twitter wants to stop users from sharing tweets outside its app. The reason for this is to overcome the issue of not being able to track the reach and usage of such post.

Twitter has remained one of the major sources of memes, and it makes a lot of sense that the social media giant wants to work on that aspect of tracking things. Sharing links instead of taking screenshots will make it easier to track its reach.

Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet pic.twitter.com/vwFYNsf003 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 6, 2022

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter finally launched Alt text reminder one year after it was first uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong. The feature is one that lets you add description to your image before posting will not be a bad idea.

For the very busy social media user who has got a lot to deal with, posting an image without alt text may not help get the right message out. The reminder however, could be the game changer.

Going forward, you will now have additional option to describe a photo using alt text, also known as digital image description. Twitter’s new alt text feature will also serve as a reminder that prompts you to make a regular habit of adding alt text to every image you upload and share on Twitter.

Once the feature is enabled, alt text sends you a prompt on web and mobile reminding you to add alt text whenever you are about to tweet an image.

Twitter’s new alt text feature is already rolling out globally, and is in fact already available to most users on the platform.

To enable the feature, simply go to:

Settings and privacy > Accessibility, display, and languages > Accessibility > Receive image description reminder.

“Not everyone experiences Twitter in the same way. For those who are blind or have low vision, image descriptions are an important tool for clarifying and enriching their experience.” Twitter explained in a blog post. “That’s why we’re rolling out a new image description reminder to encourage more people on Twitter to add helpful descriptions to the images they Tweet.”

