Twitter to charge $20 for Blue Badge

How much do you think the Twitter Blue badge is worth? Well, if you really crave the Blue check that is also known as verification badge, then you should know that you can now buy one for $19.99 per month.

As per The Verge, new Twitter owner Elon Musk has been tasked with the duty of creating a new tier for the Blue badge. It means those who earnestly want to use the badge will have to pay a monthly fee of $19.99 every month.

Citing people familiar with matter, The Verge reports that users who already have the blue check would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project have been given a November 7 deadline or be fired.

On Sunday, Musk had tweeted that “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

After announcing the exits of some top executives of the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8. This is according to a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

With the delisting, Twitter is no longer under any obligation to make quarterly disclosures like its monthly active users or its earnings, but Musk may be compelled to do so because of the financial institutions that have learnt him money.

A new board is also likely to be formed following recent developments and the exit of some high-ranking officials of Twitter. The task of picking a new board is now expected to be carried out by Musk.

Elon Musk completed the $44 billion takeover of the microblogging company. He did not take him too long to announce the firing of several top executives of Twitter.

Among those axed at his assumption were CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and the platform’s head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde. Most of those moves made by Musk did not come to many as a surprise—they were indeed expected.

Musk had denied several reports of plans to cut down on the company’s workforce—75 percent actually. Per Bloomberg, the billionaire denied such reports.

While addressing employees at the Twitter San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, Musk denied the previous report. Despite assurances, Twitter employees are still anxious about the previous reports.

