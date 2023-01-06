Twitter to allow users to turn off Tweet Count feature

Share the joy

So, Twitter launched its tweet counts for everyone a couple of weeks ago; but the truth is that not everyone likes it. The good thing is that Elon Musk and his team realize this and is already doing something about.

Responding to a request by a Twitter user, Musk said everyone would soon be able to turn it off. What that means is that you can control how use the feature—you can turn it off if you do not want to see it.

In his tweet, Musk said: “We’ll tidy up the esthetics & add a setting to turn it off, but I think almost everyone will grow to like it.”

In fairness, not many have complained about the tweet count feature; but as with others, you will always find some who have a thing or two to say against a new feature.

A couple of weeks ago, Musk confirmed on Twitter that view counts had started rolling out to users.

The feature is not really new as everyone could previously turn on analytics for their accounts and see how many “impressions” their tweets are generating. That said, the new view counts does not require you to go through the analytics tool to view your impression as this can be easily viewed in your field.

In more news, Twitter is raising the bar for anyone that wants to be a Community Notes contributor. According to Twitter, the new qualifier is a new way of improving the accuracy and value of its Community Notes. To unlock the ability to write Notes, a contributor must first rate other Notes submitted in the app.

Rating Impact is about how often a contributor’s ratings helped the community in terms of identifying notes that later went to earn a status of ‘Helpful’ or ‘Not Helpful’ among a larger number of user group.

Before then, Twitter opened up its Community Notes tweet context indicators to everyone. What that means is that everyone, everywhere can now view Community Notes attached to tweets, though only users based in the US can create them.

Community Notes was originally launched and called “Birdwatch last January as a means of expanding Twitter’s efforts to fight against fake information in tweets.

