Twitter to allow publishers charge users for access to articles

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will provide a new way for publishers to earn revenue from their publications on the platform. In a tweet, the billionaire owner said media publishers will be allowed to charge as early as May.

Users will pay a higher per-article price than what the cost of access to every article would amount to supposing they had a subscription. That said, this is targeted at those who want to read the occasional story from a specific outlet. Ultimately, each article will not be as expensive as when you are making a monthly subscription.

Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.



This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023

Details are still sketchy at this time; no one has a clue as to what kinds of accounts and media outlets will be able to offer per-article charging. Also, Musk did not provide details of how much the website would take in terms of commission.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter rolled out its much-talked about 10,000 characters in messages. The upgrade however, is only available to Blue subscribers on the platform. The update means Blue subscribers will have access to tweet up to 10,000 characters, and use bold and italic formatting.

The new 10,000 characters allow for longer writing, and is similar to when you are writing an essay. Unlike the short snippers of text that defined the platform’s method of conversation on the platform, paid subscribers now have more characters available to them.

Twitter Blue offers subscribers more features than the free version, including a blue checkmark, and costs $8 per month if you sign up through Twitter.

“We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting,” one of Twitter’s official accounts said per CNBC. “Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter.”

