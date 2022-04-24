Twitter to Advertisers: No to Climate Change Denial Ads

Share the joy

It echoes Google’s policy.

Twitter Banning Advertisers Denying Climate Change

On Earth Day, Twitter announced that it’s going to ban misleading ads that deny scientific consensus about climate change. The social media said that denying climate change must not be monetized on Twitter. Ads that misinform are detracting people from important discussions about the climate crisis.

“To better serve these conversations, misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy. We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis. This approach is informed by authoritative sources, like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports.” Sean Boyle and Casey Junod

But the announcement didn’t indicate if it would also affect or ban users’ posts on the social media site. Several Twitters users are promoting misleading claims about climate change.

The announcement corresponded with Earth Day and came hours before the EU agreed upon a deal that required big tech companies to police their platforms better. In that way, they can protect users from hate speech and other harmful content.

The EU officials fixed the agreement after lengthy negotiations. The legislation will force tech companies to implement a tool that makes it easier for its users to flag problematic posts and ban online ads targeting kids. The law will also punish companies if they don’t comply by enforcing billions in fines.

This is the EU’s effort to curb the power of tech companies. The EU wants these companies to stop behaving like they are “too big to care”. With the agreement, these big tech companies will be held accountable for the risks that their services can pose to people.

Twitter promised to provide more information in the coming months. The platform has a dedicated climate topic on the platform.

Google and Climate Change Denial Ads

Google has already stopped ads that feature climate change denial. When the policy was published, Google was still placing ads on content that misinforms people about climate change. The company has already enforced the ban.

But Facebook was criticized for not taking action against climate misinformation. It failed to label climate misinformation even though it has already a policy that flags such content. This report also stated that there are increasing interactions with posts from Facebook pages focusing on denying climate change and spreading misinformation.

The climate change debate has no conclusion. Different people have different opinions on the subject. Former US President Donald Trump said that climate change is a hoax. In Europe, however, political circles believe that climate change is real.

One reason people deny it is that they mixed up climate change and global warming. These two have a cause-effect relationship. That is, global warming is the cause of climate change. Many countries in this world are already experiencing it.

Furthermore, those who deny climate change expect the world to be hotter. But climate change can also mean that some places get colder than normal.

Climate change is real and the rate is more than the natural rate.

