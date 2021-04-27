Twitter tests Super Follow and Tipping buttons

Twitter highlighted at its Analyst Day preview its plans to roll out Super Follow and tipping features. These tools intend to give Twitter users a direct way to monetize their presence through exclusive content for paid members.

The social network seems close to moving up the development. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has uncovered from the backend code of the app the new profile layouts showcasing the new options.

The new formats may allow Twitter users to add:

a Tipping button to accept follower or fan donations directly from their profiles

a Super Follow option (the “+” icon) alongside the Follow prompt

a Super Follow button to replace the Follow button

Twitter is in the works to sort out all the details. They are testing variations. But it seems users will soon have new optional buttons for their profiles to make money from their Twitter following.

The social network previewed the Super Follow feature at its Analyst Day in February. Back then, it also showcased ways for Twitter users to monetize paying subscribers with addons.

By offering ways to monetize Twitter audiences, the social network could keep its top users to tweet more often and remain on the platform.

Incentivizing users also helps them rely more on the app. It will increase the total time spent in the app, as it keeps the most engaging users active.

New ecommerce and newsletter tools will also help expand Twitter’s use and extend functions. It aligns with Twitter’s grander plans for business interactions.

The business info panels will give you contact details and locations/directions for physical stores. These business profiles may also come with product listings, images, and more.

You can add these tools with audio rooms, communities for closed group discussions, and new audience restrictions on tweets. After that, you can tell how Twitter wants to push for more exclusive content tools.

The push will help enclosed subscriptions. And it will open new options for your community building monetization in the app.

The race to monetize audiences

How effective platforms are monetizing audiences has been the key focus lately. All apps are competing for all digital users’ attention.

Only a limited supply of talents exist that people will bother looking into. The competition has raised the bar to making the best home for creators. And they want a place where they can earn money for their efforts.

Social networks are trying keep your most engaging creators active to keep their audience within their apps.

Building a sustainable ecosystem with engaging is difficult. And the race is heating up, with each platform pushing tools to help their top creators make money.

Twitter is walking into this competition with its creator tools. It wants to build options to add to its paying subscription models.

But it must weigh the benefits to establish the best move forward.