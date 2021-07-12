Twitter tests Related Fleets in tweets

Share the joy













Twitter wants you to try its Stories-like Fleets service a shot. And Twitter wants to showcase the best Related Fleets content to lure users to its mobile content stream.

Some users have seen Fleets from unfollowed profiles show up in their Fleets bar, boosting discovery.

Now, Twitter is testing a new option to highlight related Fleets.

Twitter is testing showing ‘Related Fleets’ underneath tweets



h/t @abbkrdqq pic.twitter.com/3VeZYdWsg2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 9, 2021

It seems the new test shows users Fleets with tweets you have viewed as extra recommendations after expanding the initial tweet.

Again, Twitter wants to steer more users to see Fleets content for discovery.

The idea is for you to discover new Fleets content and follow new accounts. But the focus is to underline Fleets. The social network is convinced that more people should engage with it.

From our standpoint, it appears Twitter sees good engagement rates with Fleets for those who view them. Thus, it wants to showcase Fleets to more users so they can spend more time in the app. It maximizes elements with good response.

Else, Fleets are not receiving as much attention as Twitter expected. Few users may still be giving the new service a chance. And Twitter is searching for new ways to promote it. The Q2 2021 financial report is drawing near, so it needs the usage boost.

This is pure speculation though, especially without actual figures from Twitter on Fleets usage.

If Twitter will push the new Fleets discovery options after testing, it may make Fleets a more attractive option for brands. It has extended organic reach after all. And accounts will likely be attracted to your content without the extra fees that usually come with amplifying target audiences.

The benefits in the new Fleets display from profiles is immense. It could see you or more brands resharing own top tweets in Fleets or popular tweets about products and services. It extends exposure through recommendations when users engage with it.

We have yet to see how many users are chosen for these current tests. Or if Twitter plans to release this anytime soon. But it does offer new potential, making Fleets a more viable option for your Twitter strategy.

Twitter will report its latest numbers on July 22, so we will wait and look out for any insight.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

