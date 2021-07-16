Twitter tests new image format, may limit time for tweet editing

Share the joy













Twitter is testing a new image layout and is considering limited tweet editing. The format occupies the full horizontal space and removes the rounded borders on photos.

This example from reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong shows the new format, as it stretches the full width end-to-end of the feed. It looks like how Facebook presents photos in-stream. But it definitely an improvement from the current tweet photo layout.

And Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey approves. He commented to Wong’s tweet about the discovery.

Much better — jack (@jack) July 15, 2021

It means the change has been validated and is coming soon. You may want to adjust your images and strategies when posting images in your tweets.

Tweet Editing

In other news, Twitter is polling users if they want to adjust the time in editing tweets.

Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour posted this question in a tweet poll:

if @TwitterBlue let you edit tweets within a few minutes of posting them, would you want to subscribe? let me know why yes/no in the replies! — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 16, 2021

Twitter has deliberated about this feature for years.

“So when you send a tweet it goes to the world instantaneously. You can’t take it back. You could build it as such so maybe we introduce a 5-second to 30-second delay in the sending. And within that window, you can edit. The issue with going longer than that is it takes that real-time nature of the conversational flow out of it,” explained Dorsey on how it might work back in 2019.

Beykpour seems to be talking about minutes and not hours. This may be a possible addition to their Twitter Blue subscription for users in Canada and Australia.

Twitter Blue is currently offering an undo send feature. It allows users to retract their sent tweets up to 30 seconds from posting.

The social network continues to find new ideas for its premium services. For other users, it appears the company just wants to push any idea that it thinks will keep users engaged. Some new ideas will stick, some will not.

Last year, Dorsey said they have thrown tweet editing to the backburner. While it sounded like the end of it, they now want to revisit the idea. It appears Twitter may have run out of new ideas to draw more users to pay for Twitter Blue.

Otherwise, the management may be under pressure from stakeholders to improve results. Years of relative inactivity has taken a toll. And Twitter is now determined to meet the ambitious financial growth targets needed by its board of directors.

Tweet editing may be a major feature to lure more subscribers to Twitter Blue. But people are not flocking just yet.

Auto-captions

Twitter has also added auto-captions for voice tweets.

We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today.



Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC” button. https://t.co/hrdI19Itu6 pic.twitter.com/pDlpOUgV6l — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2021

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

