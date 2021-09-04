Twitter tests new controls, includes auto-archive and hidden likes

Share the joy













Twitter is testing new features for added protection and control to its users. It gives you more tools to manage interactions and protect content. And you get to avoid accountability over outdated opinions you may have shared.

As Bloomberg reported, Twitter thinks the additions will make users feel more open.

Some of the features include:

Archive old tweets – A tool that allows users to store past tweets after some time. These tweets will be hidden from other users. You can set a time when the archive will take effect. Potential options are 30, 60, 90 days, or a full year.

– A tool that allows users to store past tweets after some time. These tweets will be hidden from other users. You can set a time when the archive will take effect. Potential options are 30, 60, 90 days, or a full year. Remove a follower – Twitter is developing an option for users to remove accounts from their Follower list. It has no need of using the current block and unblock workaround. It avoids confrontations between users in the app.

Leave a conversation – This option allows users to remove themselves from any conversation. It stops anyone from mentioning you in the thread again.

Hiding liked tweets – By hiding liked tweets, you have more control in what to do on the platform.

Twitter wants users to have more options and feel free in sharing and engaging on the platform. It avoids fear of being bashed by Twitter crowds or of old tweets returning to haunt them. If not, people tend to hesitate in posting or reacting to tweets and engaging in comments.

It can be an issue. In high-profile cases, misguided tweets can return to haunt you. It can be used against you, especially if you have a public-facing role.

For instance, director James Gunn was dropped from directing the sequels of Guardians of the Galaxy sequels in 2018 when his old, offensive tweets reemerged.

The fleeting nature of Twitter, together with real-time responses, is a perfect fit for in-the-moment replies and comments. But as the example above, it can reappear and cause damaging impact.

Twitter tested the shorter ephemeral Fleets—disappearing tweets—to share your thoughts in the app. But this lacked popularity and will retire soon.

The company has also added a Safety Mode option. It offers another level of protection. This further avoids hesitance from sharing thoughts in the app.

Twitter wants higher engagement rates if possible. And it wants to remove all impediments towards its goal. Now it looks for ways to help users have more control with their tweets.

