Twitter tests Flock to share tweets privately

Share the joy













Twitter has started the development of a new way to control how many people can see your tweets. You can share tweets with chosen contacts, such as groups or communities, defined by your own choice.

The screenshot above from app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shows Twitter calling the option Flock. It gives you the choice to pick the Twitter users to add in your group to post specific tweets to.

You can add up to 150 people to your flock. The audience size is quite big for an enclosed group. The flock will come up as an option when composing tweets.

Flock members receive an alert that the tweet has been shared in the group with an indicator on each tweet.

Twitter’s reply control option in 2020 is similar. It allows you to choose who can see and reply to each tweet. And it leans on enclosed discussions that Twitter wants on Communities.

Communities allows you to segment Twitter audiences. You can share specific topics with specific groups, rather than always sending all topics to all followers. It opens more ways for Twitter users to engage with more topics. They won’t feel limited to post only what their audience will react to or like.

Flock could open a new perspective. It can separate your tweet audience and discussions into many groups.

Twitter introduced the upcoming option in July 2021 as Trusted Friends.

If Twitter prioritizes tweets from Flock members, growth hackers would exploit it. They will add as many Flocks as possible to maximize reach.

Twitter users have lists to connect with their most important networks. Another option is to narrow down their Following list to the most important profiles. This depreciates the value of Flock. All its features are already available in different forms on the platform.

Twitter has yet to release official information about Flock.

We will keep you posted.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

