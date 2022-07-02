Twitter tests Bitmoji as profile pics

Share the joy

Twitter is testing a new way for users to display their Bitmoji as their profile picture. It gives you a novel way to represent yourself as your digital avatar.

Posted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi above, Twitter’s tests focus on adding Bitmojis as an option to upload a profile pic. The Add Bitmoji button allows you to connect to your Bitmoji account so your digital version appears on Twitter.

The thing is that it will also link your Twitter profile directly to Bitmoji-owner Snapchat. And this could be the first time that they worked together on a direct integration of this kind.

Twitter and Snapchat operate in a competitive space. Yet, Twitter has yet to develop its own native avatar creation tools. And the addition of Bitmoji characters suggests that it won’t be creating these tools soon. Instead, it’s tapping on its rival’s character creation tools to allow its users to express themselves differently in the platform.

Snapchat has been giving its Bitmoji characters a larger role of the whole Snap experience. It even launched branded Bitmoji clothing options to give users more ways to express their identity in the app.

As the metaverse future unfolds, maybe Bitmojis will endear users enough to adopt them as their main digital avatars across immersive spaces.

“We are always exploring new ways for people to express themselves on the platform. We don’t have further details to share at this time,” says Twitter about their experiments.

Still, more and more Twitter users have switched to using random images of monkeys, goblins, and other cartoon characters as profile pics. So, the addition of a Bitmoji character makes sense.

We’ll keep you posted.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

