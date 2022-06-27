Twitter testing options to start a Space via the tweet composer or retweet menu

Share the joy

Spaces is not exactly where Twitter wanted it to be; but the social audio feature is not far off in my view. To this end, the social media giant continues to add new feature and updates to make it more appealing to users. Now, Twitter wants to make it easier to start a space from the Tweet Composer and the Retweet menu.

It is just an experiment for now, and is only available to a few users on iOS. Users who have been selected to take part in the experiment can tap the Spaces icon on the bottom left to start a new space.

When starting from the retweet menu, it will skip the usual set up and immediately go live. The tweet, according to Twitter, will automatically be pinned at the top of the Space.

Twitter has also announced a new way for hosts to and speakers to share tweets in a Space via the retweet menu. This too, is a test, and is also available only to a couple of users on iOS.

The official roll out date for the features have not been announced yet, but I am sure we will not have to wait a long time to have a go at it.

we want to make starting a Space easier so we’re launching two experiments on iOS —start a Space from the Tweet composer and from the Retweet menu



in the Tweet composer, simply tap the Spaces icon on the bottom left to start a new Space 👇 pic.twitter.com/cQfFALeN0p — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) June 22, 2022

Recall that the test was first uncovered by reliable reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi who posted a screenshot on Twitter. In the screenshot, Paluzzi, who goes by the Twitter handle @alex193a, showed how users can easily create or start a Twitter Space from the composer button. The shortcut will make it easier to create or start your spaces. It will also make the feature more visible to users.

Twitter Spaces is also making it possible for Spaces host to access replay stats for recorded broadcasts. Hosts will be able to see how many listeners tuned into the stream live, and how many replays their broadcast session has garnered.

The new feature will add more context to your Spaces Analytics, and help hosts better plan their strategy. It will provide more information on how your audience is tuning, and help strategize for future broadcasts.

By providing you with stats or specific insight as to how people are responding to your broadcasts, you can align things to suit your audience.

Twitter in the last couple of months has added a lot of cool features to enable it compete with Clubhouse. The truth is that Spaces is beginning to attract millions of users, which shows that Twitter’s efforts are beginning to pay off.

