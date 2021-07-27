Twitter testing new tab for “Super Follow” tweets

Share the joy













A new dedicated tab for Twitter’s Super Follow is being tested. This was uncovered by a reliable reverse engineer Nima Owji per 9to5google. Super Follow is Twitter’s subscription feature/service that was announced not quite long ago. Users can access exclusive content on the platform by paying a monthly subscription fee of $4.99.

The new Super Follow tab will be visible on your profile for those who offer paid subscription. It is important to note that tweets in the tab will only be available to those who are subscribed to the account. The upcoming tab will be available on both Twitter for mobile and web.

No official announcement has been made yet, and Twitter has also not confirmed if this will be rolled out anytime soon. It is however, believed that this tab along with a couple of other functionalities will be available before the end of the year.

#Twitter is working on a new tab about #SuperFollowers! You'll see special tweets there when you super follow someone! pic.twitter.com/NCnG3Jf4am — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 16, 2021

Twitter launched its subscription service—Twitter Blue. The company announced the arrival of Twitter Blue, which will run side-by-side its free microblogging service. Twitter in a blog post said the service is now available to subscribers in Australia and Canada. Twitter Blue will come with premium features in addition to what is currently being offered in the main version of the service.

Some of these additional features and perks are:

Bookmark Folders: Bookmark Folders let you organize the tweets you have saved by letting you manage content so when you need it, you can find it easily and efficiently.

Undo Tweet: With Undo Tweet, you can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you have sent posts to your timeline. Correct mistakes easily by previewing what your Tweet will look like before the world can see it.

Reader Mode: Reader Mode provides a more beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise. Twitter is making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on its platform by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.

Besides the features, users will also get access to perks including customizable app icons for their devices home screen and fun color themes for their Twitter app. They will also have access to dedicated subscription customer support.

Reliable reverse engineer Jane Wong had earlier tweeted and posted screenshot about Twitter Blue about a couple of weeks before that time. Apple’s App Store had listed Twitter Blue as an in-app purchase; the first official sign that the feature was being prepped for launch.

