Twitter takes on Facebook Groups as it rolls out Communities

Twitter has launched Communities—an invite-only feature that works similarly to Facebook’s Groups. Communities, according to Twitter, will let you sweet with others who have similar interest as you.

Once you join a Community, you can tweet directly to other members rather than just your followers. Only those in your Community can like or reply to tweets sent by other members. To start with, Twitter users can be invited to an initial batch of Communities that include #AstroTwitter, #DogTwitter, #SkincareTwitter, and #SoleFood (a group for sneaker enthusiasts).

Each Twitter Community will have its own moderator who will be able to set rules and invite or remove people. “Communities are just invite-only for now, but we’re working on ways for people to discover and join Communities they want to be a part of,” Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter users have long formed different niche groups around specific interests including crypto and sports for example; and rolling out Communities means the microblogging company is investing time in a product with an established “market.”

today we're rolling out our first public testing of Communities, which gives people a place to have more focused conversations with people who share the same interests.



Communities introduces a two very key mechanics that I think are worth touching on: https://t.co/ymGk2WjQmn — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) September 8, 2021

Android users will only be able to read Community tweets for now, while users on the web will see a Communities tab on the sidebar. iOS users on the other hand, will be able to access Communities through the tab on the navigation bar.

It is still early days, but Communities could help Twitter solve one of its biggest challenges—retaining new users who come to its platform to find interesting tweets or accounts to follow.

Twitter finally rolled out Super Follows a couple of days ago. Super Follows is a feature that lets you charge for subscription. As a creator, you can set your tweets to go out to Super Followers only, and the tweets will appear in the timeline of those subscribers only.

Super Follows is currently only available on iOS, and only to a limited group of users in the US. If you live in the US or Canada, you will be able to Super Follow accounts that are in the early test group. Creators can identify Super Followers by a badge that appears under their name when they reply to tweets.

Twitter is planning to expand to other markets in the coming weeks—with even more features on the card. Android and web users can also expect to take their turn soon as plans are underway to launch Super Follows on other versions.

