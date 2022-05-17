Twitter takeover drama drops three more execs

Share the joy

The imminent arrival of Elon Musk has shaken up Twitter. Three more senior executives are leaving the company as news of Musk’s takeover push is coming into fruition.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal revealed last week that the services of consumer product chief Kayvon Beykpour and revenue product chief Bruce Falck are not needed anymore. Now three other internal leaders are jumping ship.

“Ilya Brown, a VP of product management, Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service, and Max Schmeiser, head of data science, are all leaving the company, according to internal memos described to Bloomberg. All three chose to exit on their own, according to the memos,” reports Bloomberg.

A total of five execs leaving is a significant loss of leaders for any business. And this may only be the start.

The Musk takeover will ramp up. It will add more pressure and amplifying a tense atmosphere in the company.

Musk said his $44 billion Twitter takeover went on hold over the weekend. He thinks Twitter’s official SEC reporting of less than 5% fake accounts from its current active profiles needs more proof.

He agreed on the need for Twitter to stop bots and fakes. Many accounts on the platform are not real people. And he vowed to stop fakes when he takes ownership.

Agrawal replied to Musk’s critics. He explained how they assess their fake user numbers.

But Musk would not keep mum. He restated that he will backdown from the deal if the company could not conclusively prove its fake user claims.

Musk has waived due diligence measures in his proposed Twitter takeover to close the deal faster.

Still, Twitter has changed. Its senior execs are moving on. It could either make or break Agrawal as a more solid leader.

For now, it seems Musk will push the deal. And Twitter has already released preliminary proxy statement with the SEC to entrench the sale.“Twitter is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable,” says the company.

Let’s see how many more Twitter staff will jump ship.

