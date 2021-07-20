Twitter Suspends Republican Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene for Coronavirus Misinformation 

Share the joy













The suspension is just temporary, though.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is a known opponent of vaccines and mask mandates. She posted messages that violated Twitter’s policy about sharing misleading information about the pandemic and vaccine.

On Monday, Twitter suspended her account for 12 hours.

COVID-19 isn’t Dangerous

The congresswoman tweeted on Sunday and Monday that COVID-19 wasn’t harmful to people under the age of 65 and who are not obese. Thus, vaccines aren’t necessary.

The social media platform labeled those tweets as misleading.

If she continues to violate the said Twitter’s rules about sharing misleading information, she could be suspended permanently from the platform, just like former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said that health misinformation is a serious threat to public health.

The Biden administration is increasingly worried about misleading information about the vaccines for COVID-19. The current administration confronted Facebook about the false claims spreading across the said platform.

Murthy said that all Americans must help to curb the spread of health misinformation during this crisis. Misleading claims can cause confusion. It can also harm other people’s health and sow mistrust.

The Delta variants are spreading among unvaccinated Americans.

Vaccination rates in the US are dropping while the rates of new COVID cases are growing.

Murthy is blaming the spread of misinformation throughout social media platforms for the slowing speed of vaccinations.

He said that people who don’t want to get immunized believe the myths about the vaccine or they think that some of the myths are actually real.

He said that everyone, including large tech platforms, is held accountable for helping spread the misinformation.

President Biden Accused Facebook

US President Joe Biden is putting pressure on Facebook over the spread of misinformation about vaccines. Previously, he accused Facebook was partly culpable of killing people.

But the president backed off said accusation. Instead, he implied that Facebook was only allowing the spread of misinformation.

He urged Facebook to do something about the outrageous misinformation about the vaccine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration thinks Facebook isn’t doing its best to curb misinformation across its platform. She also said that Biden isn’t sure about Facebook’s recent efforts.

Attacking Free Speech

Ms. Greene said that these tech giants are working with the White House to attack free speech. She accused these companies of doing the bidding of the current regime to contain the voices of the people.

Twitter has already banned several users from sharing misinformation about the pandemic. In March, it introduced a policy that would penalize Twitter users for sharing lies about the vaccines and the virus.

If you violate the policy, you could be punished. Violations are subject to strikes or escalating punishments. If you continue to violate it, you could face a permanent ban.

The 12-hour suspension of Ms. Greene is an example of Twitter’s punishment. She might have gotten two or three strikes. If she gets four strikes, she could get suspended for 7 days.

Many Republicans have already been suspended from the platform.

