Twitter suspends Kayne West’s account for antisemitic posts

Twitter has suspended the account of Kayne West after the American music star posted antisemitic posts. West said he would go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE;” a post obviously regarded as a hate speech. Defending himself in the same post, the American singer said he was not antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew.”

The tweet was not immediately removed by Twitter; and when the social media giant eventually acted, it replaced it with an automated message which reads: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Confirming the block, a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

Kayne’s Instagram account also got suspended for similar reason—the music star posted some antisemitic content on the platform. According to BuzzFeed, moderators on Instagram deleted content from Kayne’s Instagram page and restricted his account after he posted a screenshot of a message he had sent to “Diddy” Combs. In the screenshot sent to Diddy, Kayne, also known as Ye, implied that Combs was being controlled by shadowy, powerful Jewish people.

Confirming the block to BuzzFeed, a Meta spokesperson said Ye’s account was restricted for broking the platform’s rules.

Two years ago, Meta announced a major update to its hate speech policy. The social media behemoth said it had placed a ban on Holocaust denial content. For years, Facebook had refused to bow to pressure and criticism from groups and individuals. The company claimed doing so would amount to suppressing free speech.

While making the announcement, Meta said it has updated its hate speech policy to “prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust.” The company said its latest decision is a part of its latest effort aimed at fighting the spread of hate speech across all its platforms.

In a 2018 Recode interview, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had used Holocaust denial as an example of where he felt the social media giant should not intervene as regards what is posted on Facebook. In the interview, the Facebook chief said Holocaust denial was a wrong idea that he personally found “deeply offensive.” He however, added that Facebook should not take down the content just because “there are things that different people get wrong.”

