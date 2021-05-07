Twitter suspends accounts sharing posts from Donald Trump’s website

Image Credit: Vanity Fair

Twitter has suspended several accounts for sharing posts from “From The Desk Of Donald J Trump;” a page the ex-president added to his personal website this week. Recall that Twitter had a couple of months ago banned the account of Trump.

Accounts suspended by Twitter last January included @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1. Trump’s page was set up with features that enables sharing of posts to multiple social media accounts—including Twitter.

Apparently, the ex-president had posted content referring or reiterating his beliefs that the last US Presidential election was rigged and full of irregularities in favor of current president Joe Biden.

Per Sky News, a Twitter spokesperson said: “As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account.”

When contacted for an official response, a Trump representative said they had nothing to do with the suspended accounts.

Back in March, reports surfaced that Donald Trump ws on the verge of launching his own social media platform. Trump who was suspended by Twitter at the twilight of his administration, wants to use his new social network as a platform to air his views, which may not be possible on popular social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

There were speculations that the former president was planning his own TV network to lure viewers from Fox News in an apparent attempt at getting back at the station for being the first to call the crucial state of Arizona for Joe Biden during the last US election.

The former US number 1 man was not pleased with this and therefore sees this as an opportunity to get even with the TV station. That move appears to have been put on hold for now as Trump is said to be more favorably disposed to launching his own social media platform.

Confirming Trump’s immediate plans to launch a new social media platform, adviser Jason Miller said:

“The president’s been off of social media for a while,” he told Fox News Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz, “[but] his press releases, his statements have actually been getting almost more play than he ever did on Twitter before.”

Despite gaining a lot of attention with his press releases, Trump’s main focus going by his adviser remains the setting up of his social media platform.

“And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does. But it will be his own platform.”