Twitter suffers major outage as Elon Musk limits how many tweets people can read

What a day this has been for Elon Musk and his Twitter team. From suffering a major outage on Saturday, to announcing a new tweet view limit for users, things are about to go out of control.

For hours, millions of people were unable to track new tweets, creating panic in the process. While that appears to have been taken care of, and new tweets seem to be loading; it is going to take a long time to recover from Musk’s latest bombshell!

In a tweet, Musk reeled out Twitter’s revised usage quotas for members of the platform. According to Musk, verified account users can read a maximum of 8,000 posts daily, while unverified users will have to make do with 800 daily, and new unverified 400.

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Musk in a tweet said the changes have become necessary considering “extreme levels of data scraping” and “system manipulation” the company battles with. The measure being put in place is to curb these pressing issues. He did not however, state who was responsible for the scraping, or how long the issue had lingered.

The announcement came amidst outrage that greeted the outage that affected the platform on Saturday.

During the course of the week, users noticed that they could not read or view tweets except if they own or log in to their accounts.

While Twitter has not commented or released an official statement on this yet, this may not be regarded as a glitch as the company’s aim has always been to grow its user base. This might just be one of Twitter’s tactics of solving its growth problem and encouraging people to own an account.

The implication of this move is that search engines like Google and Bing will not have access to Twitter, which could affect the ranking of its algorithm. Fewer people will be directed to its site and content, which will affect creators.

As we await Twitter’s official response to the latest development, you may as well log into your Twitter account if you have one and wish to read tweets, or sign up for one if you still do not own any.

In a nutshell, while Twitter will of course solve one problem with this, it will definitely create one, especially with search engines.

