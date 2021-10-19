Twitter starts #TwitterPrism to support diversity and inclusion in advertising

Share the joy













To maximize diversity and inclusion, Twitter has started a new #TwitterPrism initiative to help marketing partners be more inclusive in their outreach campaigns.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Pexels.com

“Inspired by the work already happening, and aware of how much more there is to be done, we’re announcing #TwitterPrism to bring together existing and new efforts that support diverse creators and publishers. #TwitterPrism encourages and enables our advertising partners to create campaigns that are rooted in culture, and center diverse, intersectional voices,” says Twitter.

The program will help marketers create more inclusive strategies. And it encourages more media spend on communities excluded by advertisers in the past.

#TwitterPrism is an added element in Twitter’s Marketing Partner program. It will provide market insights so brands can have a good grasp on the aspects of the communities they want to reach. And it will help Cultural Context workshops expand knowledge in these areas.

The program will assist in the creation of campaigns. Through the Twitter ArtHouse, the social network will also connect advertisers with diverse creators and influencers to develop more relevant ads.

“Change is happening. A broad spectrum of brands are working diligently to meet the demands of a rapidly-evolving market by connecting with diverse communities of customers and fans. #TwitterPrism helps our advertising partners develop more inclusive marketing strategies and channel media dollars to diverse communities,” adds Twitter.

Twitter will aim to have more minority-owned or led providers join its Amplify marketing partner program. It provides more ways for brands to invest in diverse publishers and creators.

The announcement is part of Twitter’s commitment to maximize diversity and inclusion. And this reflects its internal hiring practices.

Twitter notes that change is happening. More consumers now expect brands to add inclusion and diversity in their marketing strategies.

#TwitterPrism may be a steppingstone for brands to have more informed campaigns moving forward. It has a direct input from communities to fit in more representation through a more authentic, engaging way.

Read more about the #TwitterPrism here.

