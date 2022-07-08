Twitter starts testing CoTweets

Share the joy

TikTok started it. Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat followed soon after. Now, Twitter has added its co-creation option for users to collaborate on tweets with CoTweets.

Share a Tweet, share the cred.



Now testing CoTweets, a new way to Tweet together. pic.twitter.com/q0gHSCXnhv

— Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

Currently in a limited testing phase, CoTweets allow users to invite another user account to add information to a single tweet.

The new feature is valuable for influencer to collaborate and cross-promote products or services. It reaches the audiences of both users. And it helps give proper credit to the creators.

For instance, if you post an image by an upcoming artist, you could reach out them to ask approval for sharing. In turn, they would allow you to add their profile details in the tweet.

It keeps your followers aware of the artists you are fond of. It also helps build the creator’s audience. The concept originally comes from TikTok Duet.

Duet is now a key interaction tool in TikTok. It provides an efficient capability to collaborate and contribute to trending memes.

Involvement is a key piece in TikTok’s transformative appeal. It’s that engagement that other apps want to copy. They want to build their own creative options and engagement.

We have yet to see if Twitter’s CoTweets will be a major, transformative addition. Many use cases could apply. It makes it a motivating consideration.

Twitter says CoTweets will be available for a limited time. During the tests, chosen accounts in the US, Canada and Korea can start a co-authored tweet with other accounts.

“We’re continuously exploring new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter. We’re temporarily testing CoTweets to get more insight into how and why people and brands might use a feature like this to collaborate together and learn more about how it could help accounts grow new followers,” says Twitter.

Twitter has not provided specific information on who has access to the option.

Read more about CoTweets here.

