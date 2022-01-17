Twitter Spaces rolls out recording for everyone

Share the joy













The ability to record spaces is now open to Android users after limited beta for iOS. With this, all Spaces users can now record their spaces to be listened to after the live broadcast.

Twitter in the last couple of months has added a lot of cool features to enable it compete with Clubhouse. The truth is that Spaces is beginning to attract millions of users, which shows that Twitter’s efforts are beginning to pay off.

Though, Twitter has the edge when it comes to its userbase, which is way bigger than what Clubhouse has now, the microblogging platform is doing a lot in terms of new features.

“The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space ended,” Twitter said via its support page.

Another update on Spaces Recording:



The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space has ended. pic.twitter.com/fYzaOjQJlF — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 13, 2022

The option, however, is not available to listeners as they will not be able to access the recording feature. Listeners who would love to record Spaces, would have to record it using third-party software.

When Spaces is live, you will get a visual indicator to confirm this is available within the upper right of the popup dialog box when joining a session. Spaces can be replayed across all platforms, including iOS, Android, and the web.

In related news, Twitter is making it possible for Spaces host to access replay stats for recorded broadcasts. Hosts will be able to see how many listeners tuned into the stream live, and how many replays their broadcast session has garnered.

The new feature will add more context to your Spaces analytics, and help hosts better plan their strategy. It will provide more information on how your audience is tuning, and help strategize for future broadcasts.

By providing you with stats or specific insight as to how people are responding to your broadcasts, you can align things to suit your audience.

Social audio experienced a boom in 2020, but is now on a downward spiral with people developing other interest. Twitter, however, continues to add new features to Spaces regardless of the drop in the number of people who tune in.

Twitter is reportedly testing a new option to restrict who can join your Spaces event. The new feature being tested will sort of give you a measure of control over your Spaces.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

