Twitter Spaces rolls out clipping on the web

Share the joy

That did not take too long; clipping is now also available on the web! Twitter Spaces has added its clipping version to its web version. This is coming only a couple of weeks after it officially confirmed its full availability on iOS and Android.

The roll out follows a successful test carried out by Twitter. Going forward, anyone in a Space is able to make a clip that expires after 30 days.

The new clipping feature is designed to make content from your spaces easier to share on Twitter. It is designed to enable you cut some interesting parts of your live audio without users having to sit through the entire spaces.

Interestingly, the roll out also gives listeners the chance to clip audio and share on the platform. During the test, Twitter only limited the ability to clip and share clips to hosts. Hosts will now expect to see more of their clipped audio going viral considering the fact that followers will now have to chance to share them.

aaaand clipping is now available on web! https://t.co/asrdlheNjD — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 2, 2022

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter added some new tools to help you manage your recordings on Spaces. Some of these tools include the following:

Permanent Recordings: This new element ensures your recordings stay as long as you want them to. Usually, recordings would become unavailable after 30 days; but that is no longer the case.

Permanent Recordings has the capacity to keep some interesting spaces alive, and keep your listeners engaged. It means people can come back anytime to listen to it, and you can recommend them to go take a listen months after.

New Listing of Recorded Spaces: The social media gait also added a new listing of your recorded Spaces; this you will find within your app settings menu. This will enable you to each session back, delete the ones you do not like, and share your recording direct from the list.

More Details in the Status Bar: Going forward, Android users will get to see more details about who is hosting, the topics being discussed, who has shared a tweet, and much more in the Status Bar. This, Twitter hopes will entice more people to join Spaces, and get involved in the conversation.

All these features are now available to all user; further making Spaces a destination of choice for social audio enthusiasts.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

