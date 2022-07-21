Twitter Spaces rolling out “clipping” to everyone after successfully testing the feature

Share the joy

The Twitter Spaces clipping feature is finally rolling out to all users on both iOS and Android. This follows a successful test carried out by Twitter. Going forward, anyone in a Space is able to make a clip that expires after 30 days.

The new clipping feature is designed to make content from your spaces easier to share on Twitter. It is designed to enable you cut some interesting parts of your live audio without users having to sit through the entire spaces.

Prior to this global roll out, the clip feature was only available to a small number of users on iOS. The global roll out however, is now available to all users on iOS and Android; with the web version expected to follow soon.

testing went well, we’re rolling out clipping to everyone on iOS and Android ✂️ web on the way! pic.twitter.com/KEKaZvjNqJ — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) July 20, 2022

Interestingly, the roll out also gives listeners the chance to clip audio and share on the platform. During the test, Twitter only limited the ability to clip and share clips to hosts. Hosts will now expect to see more of their clipped audio going viral considering the fact that followers will now have to chance to share them.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter added some new tools to help you manage your recordings on Spaces. Some of these tools include the following:

Permanent Recordings

This new element ensures your recordings stay as long as you want them to. Usually, recordings would become unavailable after 30 days; but that is no longer the case.

This new element has the capacity to keep some interesting spaces alive, and keep your listeners engaged. It means people can come back anytime to listen to it, and you can recommend them to go take a listen months after.

New Listing of Recorded Spaces

Twitter is also adding a new listing of your recorded Spaces; this you will find within your app settings menu. This will enable you to each session back, delete the ones you do not like, and share your recording direct from the list.

More Details in the Status Bar

Going forward, Android users will get to see more details about who is hosting, the topics being discussed, who has shared a tweet, and much more in the Status Bar. This, Twitter hopes will entice more people to join Spaces, and get involved in the conversation.

