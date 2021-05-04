Twitter Spaces Available to Users with Over 600 Followers

Twitter Spaces will launch to a lot more users.

If you’re cool enough, you can use Twitter Spaces. For the uninitiated, Twitter Spaces is an audio product similar to Clubhouse.

This is an alternative if you still haven’t received your invite to Clubhouse, which is an audio streaming app used by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

With Twitter Spaces, you can host and join in live audio conversations that are hosted in Spaces or audio chat rooms.

Twitter Spaces Brings Conversations to Life in a Different Way

Twitter Spaces was introduced last year. The company has been testing it with a limited group.

The team at Twitter Spaces found that hearing the voices of people could bring conversations on this platform to life in a different new way.

Before, Twitter Spaces was only available to selected individuals. But now, it has expanded to accounts with over 600 followers on Twitter.

Twitter said that these accounts are likely to get a good experience when they host live conversations because they have an existing audience.

“Spaces encourages and unlocks real, open conversations on Twitter with the authenticity and nuance, depth and power only the human voice can bring. Spaces are for small and intimate conversations with just a few others, or for big discussions about what’s unfolding right now with thousands of listeners.” – Twitter

With Twitter Spaces, you can connect with your favorite musician, athlete, or anyone. You can dig into the conversations that you care about with individuals that you know and the people you want to know.

How to Use Twitter Spaces?

When you follow someone who starts in a Space, it will show up at the top of your timeline. As a listener, you can join a Space to react to what you’re hearing. You can also check out pinned tweets or follow along with captions. You may also request to speak.

On the other hand, if you join Space as a speaker, you can pin Tweets to the chat room, turn on the captions and tweet the chat room so your followers can join.

You’re in control of the Space you create. That is, you can control who can speak and the topics to be discussed.

Similar to Clubhouse

As mentioned, Twitter Spaces is similar to Clubhouse, which is an invite-only audio social network. But there are major differences.

For instance, Twitter Spaces isn’t a standalone service, unlike Clubhouse. Twitter Spaces is integrated into Twitter.

Upcoming Features

Twitter also announced teasing future features that will be coming in the next few months. One feature to look forward to is the ability to sell tickets to an event that takes place on Spaces.

Users will soon have the capacity to schedule Spaces chats in advance. They can set reminders to their followers each time Space is about to commence.

Twitter is also working with co-hosting features. Currently, when a host leaves a chat room, the conversation ends. But, in the future, a co-host can take over when the main host leaves the Space.