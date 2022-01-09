Twitter Spaces now shows replay stats for recorded broadcasts

Share the joy













Twitter is making it possible for Spaces host to access replay stats for recorded broadcasts. Hosts will be able to see how many listeners tuned into the stream live, and how many replays their broadcast session has garnered.

The new feature will add more context to your Spaces analytics, and help hosts better plan their strategy. It will provide more information on how your audience is tuning, and help strategize for future broadcasts.

By providing you with stats or specific insight as to how people are responding to your broadcasts, you can align things to suit your audience.

we’ve been working on Spaces Recordings and if you’re a Host with access, you’ll now see how many listeners joined live AND how many people replayed the recording



let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/RM70qK2vSL — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) January 6, 2022

Social audio experienced a boom in 2020, but is now on a downward spiral with people developing other interest. Twitter, however, continues to add new features to Spaces regardless of the drop in the number of people who tune in.

Twitter is reportedly testing a new option to restrict who can join your Spaces event. The new feature being tested will sort of give you a measure of control over your Spaces.

A new screenshot posted by Matt Navarra shows a couple of settings that gives you some control when hosting a space. You will be able to set the upcoming feature by restricting who can join your Spaces event based on: “Anyone,” “People you invite,” and “Tweeps/ Your followers only.”

The feature will bring some sanity into some spaces, and encourage healthy discussion. Usually, everyone can bump into any space, which does not often give you control over who joins.

You can call it private spaces—the good thing is that you can pick a topic and choose who gets to come in and discuss it.

The feature is still being tested, and available to only a handful of people now. Twitter has not confirmed if this will be launched anytime soon, and no official word to confirm the test has been made as at the time of putting this together.

Back in August, we told you that Twitter was working on a couple of interesting features including ability to make your own rules and replay. These two features have not been officially confirmed yet, but could help to improve the rating of Spaces.

When rules are unclear or too ambiguous, there will always be conflicts. In one of the findings of Nima Owji, a reverse engineer, Twitter wants to provide “rules” for spaces users. When this is launched, you will be able to set your own rules—as a host, you will be able to define what can and cannot be done.

