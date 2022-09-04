Twitter Spaces bar could soon be added on the website as well

Share the joy

Twitter Spaces is one of the first things you notice when you log into your account on mobile. It is so easy to know when any of your followers on Twitter is hosting a space, which makes it even easy to join the conversation. For those who care to know, the Spaces bar is reportedly set to be added to the web version as well.

Reliable app engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has stumbled on a new test currently being carried out by Twitter. The yet-to-be released update will place Spaces bar atop the web version of Twitter—your home field.

This will make for visibility, and help to easily know and join others during a live spaces event. The update is set for a future release, and may not be immediately available for everyone to use at the moment.

#Twitter is working on adding the #TwitterSpaces bar on the website as well 👀 pic.twitter.com/014rhLJJAU — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 2, 2022

Last month, Twitter added clipping on the web; only a couple of weeks after the mobile version was launched.

The roll out follows a successful test carried out by Twitter. Going forward, anyone in a Space is able to make a clip that expires after 30 days.

The new clipping feature is designed to make content from your spaces easier to share on Twitter. It is designed to enable you cut some interesting parts of your live audio without users having to sit through the entire spaces.

Interestingly, the roll out also gives listeners the chance to clip audio and share on the platform. During the test, Twitter only limited the ability to clip and share clips to hosts. Hosts will now expect to see more of their clipped audio going viral considering the fact that followers will now have to chance to share them.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter launched a new version of its social audio product Spaces, which includes podcast. Podcast lets you listen to full shows through curated playlists based on your interests.

Twitter’s latest design of the Spaces tab opens with Stations, topic-based playlists that combines different podcast episodes pulled from RSS with Twitter’s social audio events and recordings. The test is expected to roll out to a select group of users across the world.

The more you listen to podcast, the more tailored the audio Stations becomes. The good thing is, Twitter already knows what its users like, and will likely curate the playlist.

