Twitter shuts down Moments seven years after

Twitter users will no longer be abele to create Moments as the feature has now been discontinued. It is a mixed bag of feelings for users out there; some of course felt bad about the news, but the decision has already been taken.

That said, you will still be able to view Moments previously created. You will, however, not have access to create new Moments as this option is going away.

Moments was created in 2015, and was advertised as a at that time as a new way to look at tweets. Twitter’s plan was to help highlight the best of what it has to offer, without needing to know your way around its app.

Not all moments last. As of today we’re removing the option to create Moments for most users as we focus on improving other experiences.



Don’t worry, you can still see past Moments and follow Live events on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 7, 2022

One of the reasons Twitter introduced Moments in 2015 was to help attract more users to its service. However, a lot of users criticize the fact that the company restricted its use to a select few partners and a couple of people at the company’s headquarters.

Twitter listened, and in August of 2016, announced a change in plans. The company announced back then that it was opening Moments to everyone—first to more influencers and companies, and thereafter to everyone. In keeping to its pledge, the social media company on Wednesday opened Moments to everyone.

That announcement meant anyone could create Moments, and create any topic. A new Moments counter has now been added to your profile, with a new ‘create a moment’ button added on Twitter desktop. Once you click on it, you will be able to add various tweets for your moments. You can also add a cover photo to go with it, add tweets you have liked or search for others throughout the platform.

The shutting down of Moments only mean one thing; the feature did not live up to Twitter’s expectations and had to go.

In other news,

Elon Musk [via Twitter Spaces] has said that Apple’s ads are now ack fully on Twitter. The news is coming only a couple of days after Musk announced that Apple ads on the platform had stopped; questioning if Apple hated “free speech in America.”

Meanwhile, Apple did not make any official comment on whether it stopped or reduced its ads on Twitter. Though, Musk’s recent comment was made only on Saturday, Apple has also not made any official statement to that effect.

