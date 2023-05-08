Twitter set to purge inactive accounts to free up @handles

Share the joy

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter is in the process of purging inactive accounts in order to free up @handles. The billionaire Twitter owner announced this via his Twitter handle on Monday; warning that it will lead to a drop in follower count.

This is probably the right time to look out for that username you always wanted. You might have move very quickly though as spammers and scammers will probably be on the lookout for those handles too.

So, what happens to the tweets of those inactive accounts? To those who experience massive dip in follower count, what happens to their monetization status? Would they still retain their ability to monetize their accounts considering the fact that the dip would affect the minimum threshold?

There are obviously more questions than answers at the moment.

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

A couple of days ago, Elon Musk said that Twitter will provide a new way for publishers to earn revenue from their publications on the platform. In a tweet, the billionaire owner said media publishers will be allowed to charge as early as May.

Users will pay a higher per-article price than what the cost of access to every article would amount to supposing they had a subscription. That said, this is targeted at those who want to read the occasional story from a specific outlet. Ultimately, each article will not be as expensive as when you are making a monthly subscription.

Details are still sketchy at this time; no one has a clue as to what kinds of accounts and media outlets will be able to offer per-article charging. Also, Musk did not provide details of how much the website would take in terms of commission.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter rolled out its much-talked about 10,000 characters in messages. The upgrade however, is only available to Blue subscribers on the platform. The update means Blue subscribers will have access to tweet up to 10,000 characters, and use bold and italic formatting.

The new 10,000 characters allow for longer writing, and is similar to when you are writing an essay. Unlike the short snippers of text that defined the platform’s method of conversation on the platform, paid subscribers now have more characters available to them.

