Twitter set to launch its new multicolored verification system next week

Share the joy

Twitter’s verification and blue badge seems to be all over the place at the moment—but, there is light at the end of the tunnel. According to Musk, the new multicolored verification system is set to roll out next week.

According to Musk, companies will get a gold checkmark, government officials will get a grey checkmark, which is similar to the official checkmark that is currently being tested with some major accounts. The blue mark however, will be dedicated to individuals even if they are not celebrities. In other words, the blue checkmark will be used with legacy verified accounts and users who buy Twitter’s new $8 monthly paid plan.

Twitter plans to manually authenticate all verifications before the new verification system goes live next week.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

At the start of the month, Elon Musk confirmed that users interested in the badge will have to pay $8 monthly fee. The new billionaire owner of Twitter who also calls himself the “Chief Twit,” said price will be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

For those who are interested in paying for the new verification tier, here is a summary of what you get when you pay $8 every month:

Ability to post longer video and audio.

Paywall bypass for selected publishers.

Priority in replies, mentions and search.

Fresh from controversially lifting the suspension on Donald Trump’s account, Elon Must is at it again. The billionaire owner of Twitter, has again proposed a pole asking users to vote whether a “general amnesty” should be given to some suspended Twitter accounts.

Judging by his previous action, especially concerning suspended accounts, we may as well conclude that it is only a matter of time before some suspended users are allowed back to the platform.

Only a few days back, Musk announced that the suspension placed on the account of Donald Trump had been lifted.

The lifting of the suspension runs contrary to an earlier statement made by Musk where he affirmed that no decision on account reinstatements would be made until the company had put together a “content moderation council” to decide on such moves. The decision to reinstate the account however, was made after Musk threw it up to other users on the platform.

Signs of what he was up to became evident when the accounts of The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson were all reinstated. Shortly after that, Musk then launched a Twitter Poll, asking for people’s views if he should reinstate that of the former President.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

