Twitter says no layoffs following Elon Musk’s takeover

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has told members of staff that lay offs are not part of the company’s plans “at this time.” If members of staff were expecting the Twitter chief to offer any long-term assurances; well, his statement did not.

His statement, however, indicated that members of staff have at least until later this year when new owner Elon Musk will take over to keep their jobs. Agrawal made the statement during a virtual all-hands call last Monday. This came shortly after Twitter had agreed to be bought by the Tesla owner.

Agrawal on his part, said he would remain as the company CEO until the deal is closed; but did not comment on what would happen after then. “We don’t have all the answers,” Agrawal said. “This is a period of uncertainty,” per The Verge.

On Trump, Agrawal said: “Once the deal closes we don’t know which direction the platform will go.”

Prior to the acquisition, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

With more than 80 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the most followed users on the platform. This decision had a positive impact on Twitter shares, soaring more than a quarter in pre-market trading according to the Guardian.

Musk’s 9.2 percent stake makes him the biggest shareholder in the company; four times more than the 2.25 percent held by co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Shortly after that, Twitter announced that its majority shareholder, Elon Musk will not be joining the board after all. The announcement was made by Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal in a message to the company one week after it said Musk was joining the board.

Rumors and various reports of Musk’s offer to buy Twitter began to surface—with Twitter initially saying no to the Tesla CEO. All that is now in the past, as Musk is now expected to complete the acquisition soon.

It remains to be seen how this will affect Twitter in terms of its present and future policies. However, Musk’s Twitter takeover is expected to generate loads of excitement, which is already the case since the acquisition was announced a couple of days ago.

