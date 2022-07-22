Twitter says Musk is responsible for its loss of revenue

Share the joy

Image Credit: Leadership

Twitter said it would have earned more in revenue in the last couple of months if Elon Musk had not showed up. In its Q2 earnings released on Friday, Twitter cited the Tesla CEO as a factor in the outcome of its revenue—a result that fell year over year to $1.18 billion from $1.19 billion.

The loss in revenue, however, is not only down to the Musk takeover, according to Twitter. The social media giant also cited ad industry problems as well as the general economic environment, which seems to be affecting every company. That said, the company insisted that “uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk” remains the most Twitter-specific problem on the list; reports The Verge.

In related news, Twitter has gone to court over Elon Musk’s attempted exit from the $44 billion takeover deal. A Delaware Court of Chancery chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has granted Twitter’s prayer to expedite the trial. This will be viewed as victory for the social media giant as it runs contrary to what Musk wanted—a delayed trial.

Musk’s lawyers had requested that the court delay the trial until February 2023. According to them, Twitter was in a sudden rush to complete the trial to force the acquisition after delaying for two months. The lawyers claimed alleged that Twitter was “foot-dragging and obfuscation” over data that has to do with bots and other fake accounts.

Recall that Musk had accused Twitter of underreporting the volume of bogus accounts in a bid to close the deal. Musk’s lawyers also claimed they needed more time to search Twitter’s raw “firehouse” data.

Twitter’s initial request was a four-day trial in September, but the social media giant would not be too bothered about that. Twitter wants to force Musk to reply primarily on the claims he made when he first announced his intention to back out of the purchase.

Last May, the Tesla CEO in a tweet said the deal has been temporarily put on ice for reasons bothering on “calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” In a follow up tweet, however, Musk said he is still “committed to acquisition.”

Prior to the announcement of the acquisition, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

