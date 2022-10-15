Twitter says it is testing Community Spaces

Share the joy

Twitter has announced that that it is testing a new way for Community admins to create dedicated Spaces within their groups. The test is to further encourage community engagement on the platform.

Some Community admins on Twitter will be able to launch audio chats that will only be visible within the group. In a Tweet, the social media giant said:

“With this experiment, a group of admins and moderators in the US will receive access to create live Spaces within their Twitter Communities. Audio in Communities adds an extra layer of personality and connectivity beyond 280 characters; by initiating live audio conversations specific to a Community and topic, Community admins will be able to better lead their Communities, engage their members, and participate in quality conversations with others who share the same interests.”

Communities 🤝 Spaces



starting today we’re rolling out the Community Spaces test where some admins + mods will be able to host Spaces in their Communities pic.twitter.com/gdlxR9IZiH — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) October 12, 2022

When you launch a Space within a Community, it will be highlighted in the Space bar at the top of your home timeline. This gives all members of the group an opportunity to listen in. Visitors to a community will also be able to see and join a Space started within a group, while only members of the host community will be able to reply and engage in the conversation.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter started rolling out its redesigned Spaces tab, and it comes with podcasts, which is currently only exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS. According to Twitter, Blue subscribers on Android will soon get similar access to podcasts; though no exact date was mentioned.

Twitter had earlier announced that podcasts would be accessible to a group of global English-speaking audience on both iOS and Android. That, however, seems to have changed as the company has now announced that the feature will be available as a test to Twitter Blue subscribers.

In August, Twitter launched a new version of its social audio product Spaces, which includes podcast. Podcast lets you listen to full shows through curated playlists based on your interests.

Twitter’s latest design of the Spaces tab opens with Stations, topic-based playlists that combines different podcast episodes pulled from RSS with Twitter’s social audio events and recordings. The test is expected to roll out to a select group of users across the world.

The more you listen to podcast, the more tailored the audio Stations becomes. The good thing is, Twitter already knows what its users like, and will likely curate the playlist.

