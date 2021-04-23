Twitter says “disregard” email asking you to confirm your account

Image Credit: CNET

Apparently, some users have been receiving emails asking them to confirm their Twitter account. If you ever got sent one, the social media giant says you should “disregard” it as such was sent in error.

The emails were actually sent out by Twitter, but in error and was not supposed to be. The microblogging company set the record straight via its Twitter page where it advised users to ignore and move on. So, what Twitter is saying in a nutshell is that there is no need to confirm your account if you received the email.

Some users were worried when they started receiving the email. A few of them who expressed their worries online thought the email was from someone who wanted to hack their accounts.

Some of you may have recently received an email to “confirm your Twitter account” that you weren’t expecting. These were sent by mistake and we’re sorry it happened.



If you received one of these emails, you don't need to confirm your account and you can disregard the message. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 23, 2021

In other Twitter news, the social media giant has added stickers to Fleets; bringing the feature at per with Snapchat. The social media giant announced this earlier in the month; bringing users more ways to express their feelings.

Fleets is Twitter’s own version of Stories and was launched to engage users. Millions of users and influencers are already warming up to it; and probably explains why the upgrade.

When making a Fleet, you will be able to add stickers by tapping the smiley face icon on the bottom row of your screen. This will enable you to have access to a collection of Twitter-made animated stickers and emoji or “Twemoji” as Twitter calls it. When you search for something in the search bar at the top of your screen, Twitter will pull up GIFs sourced from Giphy and Tenor.

Fleets was launched early in 2020 across various markets but did not hit the global scene until November. The global launch was announced via the company’s official Twitter page. In the tweet, Twitter said Fleet is now accessible to everyone.

“Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what’s on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings.”

Fleets is not really different from Stories— first introduced by Snapchat, then improved upon by Instagram. You can share texts, respond to other people’s tweets, and post videos with similar background color—with all these disappearing within 24 hours just like you have with Instagram and Snapchat. To add more color and fun to Fleet, Twitter said it will be adding live broadcast and stickers sometime in the future.