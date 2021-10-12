Twitter rolls out Spaces Tab and DM invites

Share the joy













Twitter has started rolling out its new Spaces tab. It will enhance Spaces discovery, as it underlines audio broadcasts in the app.

we’re working on making it easier to find and join Spaces you love. today starts the rollout of the Spaces Tab to more people in English and iOS first, with other languages and Android coming in the future!

if you have access, let us know what you think pic.twitter.com/MatEDXv01F

— Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 11, 2021

For instance, the new Spaces tab will feature live audio broadcasts. The lists will adapt to your interests through the people and topics you follow in the app. It could help more people to tune in.

The way Twitter matches its topics has yet to see a big success. Spaces is open to nearly all users, so Spaces broadcasts are sprouting like mushrooms. Many of these broadcasts discuss topics that tend to be of less interest for most users.

If Twitter wants Spaces to win, it must highlight the most relevant Spaces to each user whenever they tap on the tab.

Adding more tabs is not a problem. But Twitter has been cautious in pushing new function buttons to the bottom bar. This could relate to usage trends. It also adds clutter in the app.

Then again, it appears to be a good addition so far. Twitter also plans to add Spaces discovery via DM invites after you start a Space.

We have yet to see how much ground Spaces will cover for the overall tweet experience. And audio social may not hold out as a valuable engagement option for the long haul.

The hype started by Clubhouse seems to have hit a plateau. Still, the interest from users remain. Clubhouse itself has reported that it hosts about 700k rooms every day.

It appears to carve its place in the social media environment. It may end up as a significant driver for Twitter and maximize its engagement through the option.

Twitter is rolling out the new Spaces Tab to English-language users on iOS devices. The new DM invite option will also roll out to iOS first, followed by Android.

