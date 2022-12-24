Twitter rolls out Priority Tweet Ranking to Twitter Blue subscribers

Share the joy

Two more elements have been added to Twitter Blue, giving us more clarity as to the exact shape and purpose of the product. Going forward, paying customers can now access prioritized ranking in terms of their tweets,.

In addition to priority ranking of tweets, paid subscribers can now also upload videos up to 60 minutes long, and in 1080p. Twitter is adding all these elements to make Twitter Blue more appealing to users.

“We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform. However, we may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by us and our partners and/or make changes in order to adapt it to different media, including modifying the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer’s internet connection,” Twitter said.

On the priority tweets, Twitter said users will “see a slight preference for replies from Blue verified accounts over other replies.” What this means is that you will see replies by paid accounts before other replies. Twitter, however, did not provide further details on how it might handle folks who pay to troll or spam others by getting a preference in replies.

Twitter is raising the bar for anyone that wants to be a Community Notes contributor. According to Twitter, the new qualifier is a new way of improving the accuracy and value of its Community Notes. To unlock the ability to write Notes, a contributor must first rate other Notes submitted in the app.

Rating Impact is about how often a contributor’s ratings helped the community in terms of identifying notes that later went to earn a status of ‘Helpful’ or ‘Not Helpful’ among a larger number of user group.

“[Rating Impact] increases when a contributor rates a note before it has reached a status, and when their rating matches the status reached by the note. Impact decreases when a contributor rates a note opposite the status it later reaches.”

There is a positive side to this as it encourages contributors to rate notes as early as they possibly could. As Twitter explained:

“To increase this impact, you should look for notes that still need more ratings, and rate them. The best ways to do this are by browsing the ’Needs Your Help’ tab in Community Notes, and by looking out for alerts when a note needs your rating.”

