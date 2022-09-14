Twitter rolls out podcasts to Blue Subscribers

Share the joy

Twitter is beginning to roll out its redesigned Spaces tab, and it comes with podcasts, which is currently only exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS. According to Twitter, Blue subscribers on Android will soon get similar access to podcasts; though no exact date was mentioned.

Twitter had earlier announced that podcasts would be accessible to a group of global English-speaking audience on both iOS and Android. That, however, seems to have changed as the company has now announced that the feature will be available as a test to Twitter Blue subscribers.

listen up: podcasts are coming to Twitter!



now available in Twitter Blue Labs—members on iOS get early access to try the redesigned @TwitterSpaces tab, which includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and live + recorded Spaces



(Android coming soon!) pic.twitter.com/l2YS5OaaVI — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 12, 2022

Last month, Twitter launched a new version of its social audio product Spaces, which includes podcast. Podcast lets you listen to full shows through curated playlists based on your interests.

Twitter’s latest design of the Spaces tab opens with Stations, topic-based playlists that combines different podcast episodes pulled from RSS with Twitter’s social audio events and recordings. The test is expected to roll out to a select group of users across the world.

The more you listen to podcast, the more tailored the audio Stations becomes. The good thing is, Twitter already knows what its users like, and will likely curate the playlist.

“We’re integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab. We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The new design adds personalized hubs that group audio content in one place by specific themes including News, Music, Sports, and many more. What this means is that listeners will be able to easily access more personalized selection of live and recorded Spaces, and discuss topics that interest them.

The news of Twitter’s podcast feature was first broken a couple of weeks ago by Jane Manchun Wong.

For creators and podcast enthusiasts, it is a new way to record and play your podcast within the Twitter app, and not head to a third-party app. Of course, it means your recorded spaces can now be accessed as a podcast.

Millions of people tune in to listen to podcasts on Spotify and other platforms, and adding a podcast player within the app could be a game-changing move for Twitter.

