Twitter rolls out new shopping beta called “Twitter Shops”

Image Credit: The Verge

Twitter continues to bet big on ecommerce—the social media giant is rolling out a new product called “Twitter Shops.” Twitter Shops allows sellers to add a virtual storefront to their profiles so customers can browse. The new shopping feature will not let you purchase things directly, but the shop listings will link you out to the company’s website in-app browser to complete your purchase.

Twitter Shops adds a new “view shop” button atop your profile that allows companies to list up to 50 products for customers. The feature rolled out a couple of days ago to “select merchants and managed partners in the US.” Twitter Shops is only available to iOS users in the US for now. The companies that have signed up at this first stage include Verizon, All I Do Is Cook, Arden Cove, Gay Pride Apparel, and the Latinx In Power podcast.

In November, Twitter unveiled its new Live Shopping platform—making it the latest company to do so.

The social media giant hosted its first shopping livestream a couple of days later. The “Cyber Deals Sunday” stream saw Twitter collaborating with Walmart—an event that took place during the post-Thanksgiving weekend.

The 30-minute show was hosted by Jason Derulo, and featured “electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests, and much more.”

According to promotional images released by Twitter, its live shopping platform was split between a video livestream, an online catalog, and a feed of tweets. The stream continued in a picture-in-picture mode if you follow a link to a retailer’s website.

Shopping, according to Twitter, will be accessible to all platforms with limitations for Android users. Android uses will be able to watch the stream, but not engage with its shopping capabilities.

Twitter is capitalizing on users’ growing interest in ecommerce when it started experimenting on new shopping features a couple of months ago. The experimental feature which has been confirmed by Twitter, will display tweets that link out to ecommerce product page.

The feature which takes the form of a new Twitter card, will have a “Shop” button and integrate product details directly into your tweets. This will include the product’s name, shop’s name, and product pricing.

The experiment may not be unconnected with a statement made by Twitter Revenue Lead, Bruce Falck, during an event in April. In the statement per TechCrunch, Falck said: “We’re…starting to explore ways to better support commerce on Twitter.”

