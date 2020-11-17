Twitter rolls out Fleets for everyone

Image Credit: The Verge

Twitter’s disappearing feature which was launched early in 2020 across various markets has finally hit the global scene. The global launch was announced on Tuesday via the company’s official Twitter page. In the tweet, Twitter said Fleet is now accessible to everyone. The disappearing message feature will appear at the top right of your timeline.

“Fleets are for sharing momentary thoughts – they help start conversations and only stick around for 24 hours. Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation – we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter” Twitter said in a blog post. “Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what’s on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings.”

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah.



We have a place for that now—Fleets!



Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Fleets is not really different from Stories—made first introduced by Snapchat, then improved upon by Instagram. You can share texts, respond to other people’s tweets, and post videos with similar background color—with all these disappearing within 24 hours just like you have with Instagram and Snapchat. To add more color and fun to Fleet, Twitter said it will be adding live broadcast and stickers sometime in the future.

In more news, Twitter is reportedly working on a new misinformation label on Likes. Recall that the microblogging company already has one for quotes. This is another of Twitter’s efforts at fighting misinformation on its platform.

Reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong in a recent tweet, posted a screenshot of the upcoming feature. If it gets rolled out, this could further tighten the noose around misinformation and help to slow how fake news is spread on social media.

The label, according to the screenshot warns you ahead of liking a post, and encourages you to find out more about a tweet before hitting the like button. Once you click the like button, a warning label is splashed on the said tweet, which tries to warn you before going ahead.

Twitter had earlier rolled out its misinformation labels for users in the US. The notices were rolled out a couple of days before the US election was held on November 3rd. Going forward, users in the US will see two large notices at the top of their feeds. These notices will “preemptively debunk” fake news related to the ongoing US election.

One of the notices, according to TechCrunch, warns users that they “might encounter misleading information” about mail-in voting while the other one attempts to head off online election-related chaos by warning that the results of the election may be delayed. Twitter’s new notices will direct users to its Moments that gather information on the two topics. Notices are also expected to pop-up on searches of relevant hashtags and terms.