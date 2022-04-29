Twitter reverses suspension placed on Stani Kulechov

Share the joy

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Following a misleading tweet claiming to have been named as the interim CEO of Twitter, crypto executive Stani Kulechov had his account suspended by the microblogging company. However, the suspension, which barely lasted for 24 hours has now been reversed. Kulechov now has his account restored, and he is now back tweeting about fake appointment.

Kulechov who owns Aave; a decentralized finance company, thanked new Twitter owner Elon Musk for the opportunity in his false claim, and went ahead to lay out a 90-day roadmap for the Tesla CEO.

One of the suggestions he made was an edit button for posting tweets. An edit button has been one of the most requested features on Twitter, and it is obvious from his tweet that he was probably playing to the gallery. That said, Twitter is testing an edit feature, and might become available in the very near future.

“The reason cited in the suspension email was due to [a] ‘misleading and deceptive identities policy’,” a representative for Kulechov said in a statement to Bloomberg on Thursday. “It was clearly a joke. Obviously, there’s a Twitter CEO, and no indication that he was stepping down or being replaced.”

One joke probably taken too far—at least that is the way Twitter deemed it, and explains the suspension earlier placed.

Meanwhile, CEO Parag Agrawal has told members of staff that layoffs are not part of the company’s plans “at this time.” If members of staff were expecting the Twitter chief to offer any long-term assurances; well, his statement did not.

His statement, however, indicated that members of staff have at least until later this year when new owner Elon Musk will take over to keep their jobs. Agrawal made the statement during a virtual all-hands call last Monday. This came shortly after Twitter had agreed to be bought by the Tesla owner.

Agrawal on his part, said he would remain as the company CEO until the deal is closed; but did not comment on what would happen after then. “We don’t have all the answers,” Agrawal said. “This is a period of uncertainty,” per The Verge.

On Trump, Agrawal said: “Once the deal closes we don’t know which direction the platform will go.”

Prior to the acquisition, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

