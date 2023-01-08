Twitter reportedly lay off more workers

Share the joy

Twitter continues to send more of its workforce parking as reported by Bloomberg. A couple of days ago; Friday precisely, Twitter laid off “at least a dozen” workers across its offices in Dublin and Singapore. Among casualties of its latest lay offs is Analuisa Dominguez, Twitter’s former senior director of revenue policy.

The report also added that workers responsible for handling its misinformation policy, as well as a handful of employees involved with the company’s global appeals process and state program were all asked to leave this last Friday.

Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin confirmed recently that the company laid off some more staff, but argued the teams affected by the cuts. “It made more sense to consolidate teams under one leader (instead of two) for example,” she told Bloomberg.

Explaining further, she said the company only got rid of roles in areas where Twitter did not see enough “volume” to justify the talent expenditure. However, Ella added that the company increased staffing at its appeals department and would continue to have a head of revenue policy.

It has been one lay off or another since Elon Musk took over as the new owner of Twitter last October. Despite making promises to the contrary, Musk had since sent a lot of staff packing, and the latest lay off did not come as a surprise.

Among those axed at his assumption were CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and the platform’s head of legal policy, trust, and safety Vijaya Gadde.

General counsel Sean Edgett was also asked to leave the company. Most of those moves made by Musk did not come to many as a surprise—they were indeed expected.

Musk had denied several reports of plans to cut down on the company’s workforce—75 percent actually. Per Bloomberg, the billionaire denied such reports.

While addressing employees at the Twitter San Francisco headquarters after taking over, Musk denied the previous report.

Earlier in October, Musk sent a letter to Twitter management proposing an end to the courtroom battle over his attempt to call off his takeover deal. In the letter, Musk also wants Twitter to accept his offer, at the original price of $54.20 per share as agreed.

Musk and his legal team it seems were not entirely confident of winning the legal tussle with Twitter. So, there is a possibility that Musk and his team may have sat down to take a second and critical look at the document, and arrived at a decision not to go ahead with the case in court.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

