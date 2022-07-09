Twitter removes over 1 million spam accounts everyday

Share the joy

Social networking giant Twitter, has said it removes more than 1 million spam accounts every day. The company said this to reporters in a briefing during the week as part of ongoing efforts to reduce harmful automated bots from its platform.

The briefing comes after Musk threatened to halt a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5% of users who see advertising on the social media service.

Twitter’s move is also not unconnected with one of the demands of Elon Musk, who requested that more details as regards bots be made available. Musk had previously tweeted that one of his major priorities after his Twitter acquisition is complete would be to “defeat the spam bots or die trying.”

Twitter, according to Reuters, reiterated that spam accounts were far below 5 percent of its user base who are served advertising; and this figure has not changed in its public filings since 2013.

Twitter said human reviewers manually examine thousands of accounts at random and make use of a combination of both public and private data in order to calculate and report to shareholders the proportion of spam and bot accounts on its platform.

In 2018, Twitter updated its spam reporting tools by allowing individual to report spam within the app. As a matter of fact, you can specify what kind of spam you are seeing, and report spam you believe may have originated from a fake Twitter account.

When you tap the “Report Tweet” option and choose “Its suspicious or spam” from the first menu, Twitter will present you with a new selection of choices where you can pick what kind of spam the tweet contains.

Among other options available, you will be able to specify if the tweet contains a malicious link, from a fake account, if it is using a hashtag that is not related to the post, and if the Reply function is being used to send spam.

In 2017, the microblogging company came down hard on a number of accounts notorious for stealing other people’s tweets and mass re-tweeting. The Twitter purge affected a number of accounts with huge followership—some hundreds of thousands, even millions.

Known as “tweetdecking,” violates Twitter’s policy on spam, which prohibits users from selling, purchasing or attempt to artificially inflate account interactions. Those accounts are for now suspended, and it has not yet been revealed if things will stay that way or the accounts will eventually be banned.

