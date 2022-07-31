Twitter raises price of its Twitter Blue

Share the joy

Twitter Blue, a subscription-based product launched by Twitter in 2021, has a new price. As noted by reliable social media commentator Matt Navarra, the new monthly price has now been increased to $4.99; up from $2.99.

The new price represents a 66 percent increase; and is coming more than a year since the product was officially launched.

Per 9to5mac, the latest version of the official app for iOS is already reflecting the new price of $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue subscription. What that means is that users are already paying the new price.

The new price, however, does not apply to “early adopters” of Twitter Blue because they already have an active subscription. The early adopters will continue to pay the old price of $2.99 per month until October 2022. These customers will however, be notified again of the price increase 30 days before it takes effect.

Twitter said the price increase will help it to “continue to build some of the new features” users have been asking for.

Here’s the full email about the Twitter Blue price increase: pic.twitter.com/xXLRhSnxQR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 29, 2022

Twitter announced the arrival of Twitter Blue in 2021, which runs side-by-side its free microblogging service.

Twitter in a blog post said the service is now available to subscribers in Australia and Canada. Twitter Blue will come with premium features in addition to what is currently being offered in the main version of the service.

Some of these additional features and perks are:

Bookmark Folders: Bookmark Folders let you organize the tweets you have saved by letting you manage content so when you need it, you can find it easily and efficiently.

Undo Tweet: With Undo Tweet, you can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you have sent posts to your timeline. Correct mistakes easily by previewing what your Tweet will look like before the world can see it.

Reader Mode: Reader Mode provides a more beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise. Twitter is making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on its platform by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.

Besides the features, users will also get access to perks including customizable app icons for their devices home screen and fun color themes for their Twitter app. They will also have access to dedicated subscription customer support.

