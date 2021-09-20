Twitter proposes $809 million settlement with angry investors

Share the joy













Image Credit: Wired

Twitter on Monday disclosed it is willing to pay the sum of $809.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. This, the company said will be used to resolve the claims it gave misleading user-engagement information to investors in 2015.

The initial lawsuit was filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder who alleged that Jack Dorsey, former CEO Dick Costolo and others hid facts about the company’s growth. The false claim was made while they sold their personal stock holdings “for hundreds of millions of dollars in insider profits.”

It was alleged in the complaint that the company was tracking daily active users as the main indicator of Twitter’s user engagement by early 2015, but failed to disclose this to investors at the time. Twitter’s daily active user figures, according to the lawsuit, revealed that user engagement growth was either declining or flat.

In a filing on Monday, Twitter noted that the final settlement will not “include or constitute an admission, concession, or finding of any fault, liability, or wrongdoing by the Company or any defendant.”

The agreement, however, still requires court approval, reports Variety, with the consolidated case being heard in the US District Court for Northern District of California.

Twitter said it plans to use available cash for the settlement amount, and payment will be made in the fourth quarter of this year. The microblogging company is expected to record a charge for the settlement during the third quarter of 2021.

In 2017, Twitter recorded a 9-million user growth; a small but appreciable growth when you consider that its growth stalled for two years. The addition took the company’s number to 328 million monthly active users at the time.

Not many gave Twitter a chance; the Wall Street at the time, did not give the company much to look forward to. However, a lot of analysts would easily agree that the company did well in arriving at the situation.

From the Q1 earnings released in 2017, it was glaring that the company reported profits of 11 percent per share on $548 million in revenue for the first quarter. Analysts forecasted profits of one percent per share on revenue of $512 million for the same quarter.

Twitter’s revenue may now have been impressive, but the company was, however, upbeat about what was ahead. Much speculations surrounded the future of Twitter towards the end of 2016, with some media houses suggesting that the company was on the verge of being sold.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

