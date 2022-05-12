Twitter Privacy Policy updated, simplified

Share the joy

Twitter has rolled out new updates to ensure having its projects streamlined for the next stage. It has updated its privacy policy and redesigned its privacy site. It now has a new, interactive game for users to better understand the company’s privacy and data options.

“It shouldn’t take a law degree to understand privacy policies, so we’ve rewritten ours to try and make it useful – emphasizing clear language and moving away from legal jargon. Beginning today, you can see the updates to our privacy policy and terms of service in the app via settings and on our redesigned privacy policy site,” explains Twitter.

For instance, the new Twitter privacy policy site uses simpler language. And it has targeted pointers to key sections of its policies.

Twitter says itsrewritten policies have less legalese. And it has split the display into three main sections to find information easier. The sections are data collection, data use, and data sharing.

You may also get a PDF version of the full privacy policy from the main page.

A new, entertaining, educational privacy game called Twitter Data Dash has been added. It guides you through Twitter’s policy elements through a fun, engaging 2D side-scrolling game.

The minimum age for using Twitter is 13, so this is an entertaining way to keep youngsters informed.

The company merely wants to make the topic more engaging. And it improves digital literacy, ensuring that its users understand their privacy and protection options.

Check out Twitter’s updated policy here.

