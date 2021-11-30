Twitter preps Reply Downvotes to study user responses

Share the joy













The new Twitter Reply Downvotes feature will soon be available to more users. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong recently saw the intro screen below in the backend code of the social network’s app.

From the image above, you can see in the new intro screen how Reply Downvotes works. And it is not an option to dislike tweets.

Reply Downvotes measure the value of a tweet reply, what it brings or does not bring, to the overall experience.

Twitter has run several tests on Reply Downvotes with a few users in the past months. And it sparked questions on how to apply it and its relevance to tweet engagement.

“We’re hoping to better understand what people believe are relevant replies, and how that matches up to what Twitter suggests as most the relevant replies under a Tweet,” said Twitter.

“Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them. Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.”

Up and downvotes will be private. And Twitter assures these will not affect the ranking of individual replies.

It may help tweets be more engaging though. If you check the responses to a viral tweet, you sometimes see scam tweet replies, or people grumpy of their hacked or penalized accounts, or calls for random reasons.

Those tweet replies make threads less engaging. If Twitter could highlight the most responsive tweets, it could boost more conversation on each topic. And it could help users tweet more often and focus on the best conversation, while downranking the noise around it.

But it could also confuse users. Reply Downvotes do not endorse nor disapprove an individual statement and comment. It may be hard to explain and communicate the reason behind it if Twitter rolls out this option for all users.

As a research tool, Twitter can gain more insight on the reasons why people respond negatively. The downvotes can help filter the type of replies that only add noise to tweet threads.

We will keep you posted on any progress.

