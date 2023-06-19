Twitter planning to ditch current model in favor of video, creator and commerce partnerships

Share the joy

Twitter is reportedly planning to change its model to enable it focus on video, creator and commerce partnerships. This, according to Reuters, will enable the social media giant to grow its business beyond digital advertising.

According to a new investor presentation made by Elon Musk and Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino and seen by Reuters, Twitter is in “early conversations with political and entertainment figures, payments services and news and media publishers on potential partnerships.”

This is the latest in Musk’s plans to transform a company he purchased in 2022. The social media giant had earlier changed its business name to X Corp, which is a reflection of Musk’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

In January, Twitter announced that it is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on its platform in the next couple of weeks. Twitter’s new move is coming almost four years since it banned all political advertising.

The return of political ads, however, would definitely have a major effect on Twitter considering the fact that the US presidential election comes up next year. The change in plan is probably due to its revenue challenges, which are well-documented.

Twitter also announced that is “relaxing” its policies for “cause-based” ads in the US. According to Twitter, “cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics.” What we do not know for now is if Twitter would relax the rules in countries outside the US.

October was a tough month for Musk and Twitter, with some major advertisers pausing their ads until things get clearer. General Motors announced it would temporarily pause paid ads on Twitter.

In February, a new feature that enables creators on Twitter to get paid for their tweet was announced. According to Elon Musk, creators on the platform will not only be able to publish directly, they will also be paid for doing so.

“Combined with improvements to creator subscriptions (fka superfollow), you will be able to publish directly on Twitter & get paid for it,” Musk said in a tweet.

Related to that, Musk also tweeted that Twitter is “reviewing” revenue share for ad in a creator’s tweets that would allow them to “create an interesting thread and get paid for it!”

In December, Twitter added two more elements to Twitter Blue, giving us more clarity as to the exact shape and purpose of the product. Going forward, paying customers can now access prioritized ranking in terms of their tweets.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

