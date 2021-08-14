Twitter Paused Its Verification Program Again

Share the joy













This is the second time it has paused its verification program since it relaunched.

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process.



For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

Twitter announced that it is temporarily hitting pause on its verification program to make improvements to the application and review process.

This change came after Twitter admitted that several fake accounts were verified. Reportedly, the incorrect verification was part of a botnet.

Fake Accounts Suspended

Last month, Twitter suspended some fake accounts that it mistakenly verified weeks after it re-launched the said program.

The error was detected by Conspirador Norteno when he discovered that six verified accounts were created on June 16. None of them posted a tweet. And two of them used stock photos for their profile photos.

The oversight is an indication that the verification process of Twitter is experiencing issues. It has not properly caught inauthentic accounts that must not receive the coveted blue badge.

Verification Program Relaunched

In May this year, the said social media platform relaunched its public verification program. Anyone can apply for the coveted blue badge but needs to meet Twitter’s revamped verification requirements.

Its verification program is for the government, brands, organizations, companies, news organizations, journalists, activists, organizers, and other influential individuals.

It will introduce more categories later this year. Twitter said that it will add categories for scientists, religious leaders, and academics.

To ask Twitter to verify your account, you need to visit the Account Settings tab. After applying, you will receive a response in a few days. However, because of the volume of applications, the timeline could be a few weeks.

Twitter said all applications are reviewed by humans.

In 2017, Twitter suspended it after it verified an account of a white supremacist. The company confirmed that the goal of verification was to authenticate the account’s identity.

Unfortunately, the badge became a sort of approval by Twitter. People regarded it as a mess.

The verification program started in 2009. It was a way to verify the identities of high-profile individuals who were at risk of being impersonated.

However, the process wasn’t clear. Thankfully, Twitter changed it when its verification program became available to the public in 2016.

A year after, though, Twitter paused it. Then, re-introduced it in January 2021 with a new verification policy.

What If You Have Already Applied?

If you have applied before the process has been suspended, you may still get it. Twitter stated that it still reviews existing applications.

In this case, the halt is just a way for the platform to stop new applications. The social media network didn’t state if it will make changes to the criteria it uses to ensure that the accounts are fake or authentic.

The issues in the Twitter verification process would mean that it’s difficult to verify accounts. Twitter stated that the blue badge would show that an account is authentic.

However, the criteria to verify an account are still controversial. Some notable people got rejected while fake accounts made it through the process.

