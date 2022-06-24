Twitter partners with Shopify as it adds new sales channel

Share the joy

Twitter has announced a new partnership with ecommerce giant Shopify. The new partnership, according to Twitter, will keep sellers’ Twitter profile page updated with direct links to the products they have for sale.

Shopify users will have to install the new Twitter add-on to be able to connect their Twitter account with Shopify. This will enable them to start building out a store on the microblogging platform with the Twitter Shop Module.

Merchants at the moment can enable either Twitter Shops, a Shop Spotlight, or a Location Spotlight. Twitter, however, told TechCrunch that it is working on allowing merchants to use more than one of these features at the same time.

Once they have linked their Spotify and Twitter accounts, merchants can use the new app to sync their products catalogs to Twitter. This will save the merchants a lot of stress, unlike in the past when inventories are manually entered on the Twitter platform. Since the system is automated, merchants’ catalog will be synced to Twitter’s Shopping Manager as there Shopify catalog changes.

“The Twitter sales channel makes it quicker and easier to meet our customers wherever they are. The automatic syncing is going to help us save so much time, and the sales channel allows me to easily connect the two platforms that we already tap into to sell products and engage with customers,” Trixie Cosmetics Senior Social Media Manager, Jessica Stevens, said in the official announcement.

It is a big move for all parties involved in the partnership; one that could potentially help Twitter in its bid to further invest in ecommerce. Millions of people come to Twitter every day, and partnering with Shopify; one of the biggest ecommerce sites in the world, is a huge step.

“Reaching potential customers where they are is critical to the success of Shopify merchants,” said Amir Kabbara, Director of Product at Shopify, in a statement. “Twitter is where conversations happen, and the connection between conversations and commerce is vital. Our partnership with Twitter, and the launch of the Twitter sales channel, will let merchants seamlessly bring commerce to the conversations they’re already having on the platform,” Kabbara added.

In 2021, the microblogging platform announced the pilot of its new ecommerce service called Shop Module.

Twitter’s Shop Module is a dedicated carousel of products that brands can enable on their profiles. Once this is enabled, people will be able to click and buy the products of their choice within the app.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

